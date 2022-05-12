Lady Junco’s 2022 nest in the Hosta Hotel. She laid one egg a day for four consecutive days. The female junco chooses the nesting site, is the nest builder, and the incubator, but the male helps out by bringing nesting material to the site and by protecting the nesting area.
Male dark-eyed juncos are a very territorial duuring the breeding season. They chase off intruders and give off excited call notesWhen they sense danger to the nest. This is a photo of Lord Junco doing his best to keep intruders at bay.
SHELLEY WARD
SHELLEY WARD
The Hosta Hotel in 2022. Shelley takes good care of Lady Junco. This year she put up a sign to keep people away from the nesting area.
SHELLEY WARD
Five eggs were laid at the Hosta Hotel in June 2020. The nest is lined with fine grasses and rootlets. Coarser grasses, a little green moss, and leaves make up the outside of the of the nest.
SHELLEY WARD
Lady Junco also chose the Hosta Hotel for her second brood in 2020. She laid three eggs in July. Two hatched successfully. She was a busy Mom in 2020.
Think back to the stories of Lady Junco and the Hosta Hotel. I began to write about her adventures in 2018, but I learned today that her story likely began in 2016. I say this, because according to science juncos have a long lifespan. Bird banding records reveal that a dark-eyed junco can live to be 11 years old. So, it is likely that Lady Junco has been nesting in Shelley’s yard since 2016!
2016 was the first year she was observed nesting there. She chose a spot in a garden fern where she laid two eggs but failed to incubate them. Perhaps this was because the nest was very close to Shelley’s busy driveway.
There are no photos or known locations for 2017, but we are pretty sure that Lady Junco was somewhere in the yard. In 2018 Lady Junco took up residence in the Hosta Hotel. She produced two broods that year, four hatched in June and five hatched in July. In 2019 she raised four fledglings in June and five more in July, and again, in the Hosta Hotel. In 2020, Lady Junco again chose the Hosta Hotel in which to lay her eggs and raise a family. Five fledglings were hatched in June and two in July. Three eggs were laid in July, but one of them failed to hatch.
In 2021 Lady Junco chose to try another hotel — namely, the Corvette Chassis Hotel, where she laid four eggs. I guess the old expression, “Home is where the heart is” rings true because this year, 2022, Lady Junco is back at the Hosta Hotel. She has chosen a room and has begun to set up housekeeping. Her first brood this year will be four if all the eggs hatch.
As Shelley tells the story, the Hosta Hotel was up and ready earlier than usual. By April 18th Shelley noticed both Lady and Lord Junco hanging around the hotel and going in and out. This behavior continued until April 23. By the 24th construction was complete and one egg had been laid. By the 27th four tiny pale-whitish eggs featuring brown speckles had been laid. One egg was laid daily as per the typical behavior of a dark-eyed junco.
As I write this on May 8th, it's Mother’s Day. Lady Junco has returned to where her heart feels at home. She is a mother to a brood of four who will hatch very soon. Incubation is about 12 to 13 days. Who knows when the count begins? Which egg laying day are the days of incubation counted from? We'll soon find out. In the meantime, happy Mother’s Day to Lady Junco from her soon to be fledglings and all of us!
Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long BeachPeninsula,” by Kalbach andStauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
