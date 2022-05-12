Think back to the stories of Lady Junco and the Hosta Hotel. I began to write about her adventures in 2018, but I learned today that her story likely began in 2016. I say this, because according to science juncos have a long lifespan. Bird banding records reveal that a dark-eyed junco can live to be 11 years old. So, it is likely that Lady Junco has been nesting in Shelley’s yard since 2016!

2016 was the first year she was observed nesting there. She chose a spot in a garden fern where she laid two eggs but failed to incubate them. Perhaps this was because the nest was very close to Shelley’s busy driveway.

There are no photos or known locations for 2017, but we are pretty sure that Lady Junco was somewhere in the yard. In 2018 Lady Junco took up residence in the Hosta Hotel. She produced two broods that year, four hatched in June and five hatched in July. In 2019 she raised four fledglings in June and five more in July, and again, in the Hosta Hotel. In 2020, Lady Junco again chose the Hosta Hotel in which to lay her eggs and raise a family. Five fledglings were hatched in June and two in July. Three eggs were laid in July, but one of them failed to hatch.

In 2021 Lady Junco chose to try another hotel — namely, the Corvette Chassis Hotel, where she laid four eggs. I guess the old expression, “Home is where the heart is” rings true because this year, 2022, Lady Junco is back at the Hosta Hotel. She has chosen a room and has begun to set up housekeeping. Her first brood this year will be four if all the eggs hatch.

As Shelley tells the story, the Hosta Hotel was up and ready earlier than usual. By April 18th Shelley noticed both Lady and Lord Junco hanging around the hotel and going in and out. This behavior continued until April 23. By the 24th construction was complete and one egg had been laid. By the 27th four tiny pale-whitish eggs featuring brown speckles had been laid. One egg was laid daily as per the typical behavior of a dark-eyed junco.

As I write this on May 8th, it's Mother’s Day. Lady Junco has returned to where her heart feels at home. She is a mother to a brood of four who will hatch very soon. Incubation is about 12 to 13 days. Who knows when the count begins? Which egg laying day are the days of incubation counted from? We'll soon find out. In the meantime, happy Mother’s Day to Lady Junco from her soon to be fledglings and all of us!

Happy birding!

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

