Autumn has arrived. Nesting season is over, and the colorful leaves of fall are beginning to cover the ground with reds, yellows, browns, and oranges. Once the leaves are down nest finding becomes easier. The question is, why would one even bother to look for nests? The Cornell Lab of Ornithology argues that we can improve our bird identification knowledge by learning to recognize the species by nests and eggs. In addition, it is suggested that knowledge of our nesting birds also provides information that we can use to help preserve and protect vital habitat in our yard or elsewhere.

Most bird’s nests are usually quite specific to the species, but some birds don’t even build a nest. These, like the killdeer, make a shallow scrape on the ground where they lay their eggs. Location of nests can be almost anywhere. Besides on the ground, nests can be situated in trees, cliff sides, man-made structures and even burrows. Barn swallows, for example, almost exclusively use man-made structures, while the American robin will make a nest in a tree or shrub as well as on a man-made structure such as a window ledge or on the platform of a household ladder.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

