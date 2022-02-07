Thank you to the readers who keep me informed as to what they are seeing in their backyards and or at their feeders. It gives me a sense of what is happening in Pacific County in the life of birds.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is approaching. This year it will take place from Feb. 18-21. It will celebrate 25 years of counting, observing and saluting the birds. Looking at what is recently being observed in our reader’s yards or feeders is a good reminder of what exciting species we might all see during the annual GBBC. Yard habitat will make a difference as will having a bird bath, a feeder full of energizing black oil seeds, niger seed for finches or white millet for the ground feeders. In any case, Chinook Observer readers are on it. Thank you so much.
Birders are seeing many different species in their yards or at their feeders. My friend Kristine’s observations from Raymond, include the California scrub-jay, northern flickers, bushtits, European starlings, spotted towhees, pine siskins and Steller’s jays.
Suzy Whittey, who lives near the middle of the peninsula, has recently been seeing a white-throated sparrow in her yard, which is a rarity for the Long Beach Peninsula. The regulars in her backyard include American crows, a sharp-shinned hawk, pine siskins, robins, and varied thrushes.
Birds seen at the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula by my friends Sharon and Joe, include bushtits, European starlings, purple finches, house finches, black-capped and chestnut-back chickadees, a downy woodpecker, and Anna’s hummingbirds. Closer to Leadbetter Point, varied thrushes and spotted towhees abound. A few great blue herons and northern harriers have been flying along the Willapa Bay shoreline. My feeder is being visited daily by two golden-crowned sparrows as well as the regular birds others are seeing.
Some readers are reporting bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, American wigeon, northern pintail and mallards, as well. Because I live on the edge of a wetland, I also see these raptors and waterfowl. Green-winged teal, a northern harrier and greater yellowlegs are other species I see.
Cornell is offering a free webinar to help make birdwatching easier and more fun. Experts will brush up on bird ID, unlock the mystery of bird songs, and practice counting birds. The webinar is designed for all ages and experience. The Great Backyard Bird Count is open to new and experienced birders alike. In essence, this event is for everyone who wants to be a part of it. To take part in the free webinar go to: birdcount.org.
The idea is to count the birds in your backyard, local park, or wherever you see a bird, and submit your observations to eBird. It is also an opportunity to share your photos of birds, selfies or photos of others birding or anything related to the GBBC. To participate, first decide where you will count birds. Second, observe birds for 15 minute or more, at least once over the four days of the count. Third, count all the birds you see or hear within your planned time/location. Submit your results to eBird. You can count on one day or all four days if you wish.
The Great Backyard Bird count is sponsored by the Cornell Laboratory, Audubon and Birds Canada — a truly an inter-organizational partnership. The count is global too. You can watch the results as they come in via a live map. The GBBC website reminds us that “Birds are everywhere, all the time doing fascinating things. [We]can join [the world] Feb. 18-21, 2022, when [ it] comes together for the love of birds.”
Happy birding!
