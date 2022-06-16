Another bird of the marsh is the sora, which is the widely distributed rail in North America. This fledgling lacks the black mask and brown cheek patch of its parents and has a buffy breast where as the parent’s breast is gray, especially during the breeding season. Its behavior while feeding is just like that of the parent as it forages at openings in marshy habitats.
Fledglings usually have downy feathers like this red-winged blackbird. Note its yellow gape. Habitat may also aid in identification of fledglings. The red-wing is sitting in the cattails, just the habitat where you would expect to find this species.
One ID feature of a fledgling is the gape which is pink or yellow. The gape is the edge of the bill in the corner of the mouth. Notice that this baby common raven has a pink gape.
SUSAN STAUFFER
Fledglings are defined as being 13-14 days of age and older. This fledgling ruffed grouse is at least that old.
MADELINE KALBACH
Fledgling house sparrows have a yellow gape. A female house sparrow is feeding it which is another clue that this is indeed a fledgling house sparrow.
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
Fledgling American robins wear dark spots on their breast and can be seen tilting their heads to one side when looking for worms.
SUSAN STAUUFER
Mallard fledglings don’t look like their mamma!
MADELINE KALBACH
These teenager mallards are almost adults. They now look just like their mother.
One of the exciting things about summer and birding is the challenge of identifying the fledglings that appear in our garden, on the beach, in fields, along fence wires and posts, in Willapa Bay or at feeders.
If they are seen when parents are feeding them which usually occurs for at least a few weeks after nestlings fledge it is easier to identify them but seeing them alone may not always be so easy.
Many juvenile ducks as they age, seem to all look the same at first glance, i.e., plain, and brown, but some species have specific characteristics like a specialized bill. A good example is the northern shoveler that has a broad spatula like bill which is easily recognized in young ducklings. Ducklings don’t usually look like their parents at first, but as they grow and mature, they will look more and more like their parents as they approach adulthood.
However, some such as the killdeer look the spitting image of their parents only smaller. Because some fledglings look nothing like their parents, it pays to watch for the bird that comes to feed them.
The shape of fledglings is the same as their parents and so too are their habits or behavior. Young American robins, for example, tilt their heads to one side when looking for worms. They run and stop. They may also hop or fly close to the ground when searching for tasty morsels.
House sparrow fledglings tend to have soft looking, yellow bills. The gape is yellow. This characteristic along with its shape and coloring help to ID a fledging house sparrow.
In general, fledglings usually have downy feathers, stubby tails and a pink or yellow gape which is the edge of the bill in the corner of the mouth. Furthermore, observing the bird it stays closest to and watching for the bird it follows around begging for food will also help with the identification of fledglings.
