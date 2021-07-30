How lucky are we to have the ocean beach on our front doorstep? It is the place to go and the place to stand to see the shorebird show. The show plays every day, rain, or shine.
The stars of the show these days are the dunlin and the sanderlings. Sanderlings race with the waves as they feed in the receding waters for prey, including insects, small mollusks, and worms. Dunlin rapidly probe up and down in the sand with their bills as they forage for prey such as worms, plants, and insect larvae. Dunlin are the most common and widespread shorebird in North America, but sanderlings are probably one of the best-known shorebirds in the entire world.
Both the dunlin and the sanderling fall into the category of medium sized shorebirds being in the range of about 8 inches in size. In general, the dunlin is plump and short-necked. It is spectacular in its breeding plumage when it sports a reddish back and black belly. Because of its distinct breeding plumage, it was once named the red-backed sandpiper. Its winter plumage is drabber, but it makes up for this by putting on quite a show as it gathers with other dunlin in very large flocks that can be seen wheeling over the ocean preparing to descend on the ocean sand or the mudflats of Willapa Bay. Such a cloud of birds is one of the most spectacular sights you will ever see! Dunlin have a long, tapered bill that seems to droop downward at the end. It is perfect for picking and probing in the mud or sand.
The sanderling is less spectacular than the dunlin when in breeding plumage, but it is beautiful nonetheless. Its upper parts are a combination of black, white, and rust and it sports a rusty wash with black markings on its breast. Its legs are black and short, and its bill is short and thick. It is unmistakable in its winter garb which is basically gray and white. Its back has a look of pearl gray and its underparts are a bright unmarked white. We see large flocks of sanderlings in winter feeding on our ocean beaches. Scientists, however, indicate that the sanderling is in decline mainly due to increased recreational activity by humans on sandy beaches. Pollution of the sea and shorelines are also part of the reason for the decline in the sanderlings’ population. They, too, will fly in large flocks before our very eyes, twisting and turning as if they were one.
The airshow both species of shorebirds put on is nothing less than spectacular. They fly tandem with their own, wheeling and twisting in formations that change as they move rapidly through the air. I highly recommend attendance at this airshow. Admittance is free. The beauty and rhythm are the best of any airshow I have ever witnessed. Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.