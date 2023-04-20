Many years ago, I was birding at Cape D when a brilliant turquoise blue bird caught my attention. It was perched in a small tree near the parking lot closest to the jetty and Benson’s Beach. That was a first for me on the Long Beach Peninsula. I haven’t seen it here since.

I keep hoping for another glimpse of this magnificent looking bird. I hope because the year-round range for the mountain bluebird as shown on the map comes closest to the coast in Southwest Washington state, which means it could wander over or be blown to Cape D again. After all, Cape D seems to be a magnet for unusual or rare birds. Most recently, it is being seen in Tokeland, which is not all that far from the Peninsula.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.