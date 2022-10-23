We have covered the more common gulls that we see here on the Long Beach Peninsula, but there are others that are reported from time to time. They are harder to find, and in some years, don’t appear at all on our ocean beaches. They are exciting finds when observed and birders from other parts of the state often flock here to see them.
Sabine’s gull, glaucous gull, and the black-legged kittiwake are among those that are not always seen. They are generally considered anywhere from uncommon to occasional and/or rare.
Black-spend much of their time at sea especially after the breeding season ends. Unlike other gulls they don’t hang out at landfills but will scavenge at fish processing plants or fishing boats. It is the only gull that plunges like a tern, going head-first into the water to grab fish or marine invertebrates.
The black-legged kittiwake is a relatively small sea going gull with an unmarked yellow bill, short black legs, and a slightly forked tail. Its wings look as if they have been dipped in black ink. The winter adult has a dusky gray patch on the nape. It is almost always seen offshore but will occasionally land on shore to rest. So, looking out on the ocean is the best way to look for this bird. When it is on land you will recognize it immediately because it stands awkwardly. The black-legged kittiwake’s posture is that of an upward angled body which makes it appear as though it is dragging its tail, making it look back-end heavy.
The best time to see the black-legged kittiwake is in summer, fall or winter. It tends to be relatively rare in our area during the spring. My first sighting of this beautiful gull on the Peninsula was in winter during the month of February.
Sabine’s gull is another of our rare gulls and is probably one of the rarest which means that while it may be seen, it is generally only seen at intervals of 2 to 5 years. My first sightings were in the fall. I observed one bird once offshore when on a pelagic trip and another on our ocean beach feeding at the wrack line. In general, the Sabine’s gull favors aquatic insects, crustaceans, zooplankton, and fish. It is a migrant that mainly travels along the west coast and one that is rarely seen from land. It is not surprising to see a lone Sabine’s because they generally don’t mix with other gulls or travel in large flocks.
The best field marks for the Sabine’s gull include its black bill with a yellow tip and its dark gray hood with a black lower border. Overall, it is a small, fork-tailed gull with wings that reveals a striking pattern of black and white triangles in flight.
One of the first gull rarities I saw on the peninsula was the glaucous gull. It is rare in the spring and occasional in the winter. My first sighting was on the beach during the winter months. Most of my other sightings over the years have also been on our ocean beaches. The shorelines of rivers, lakes, and coastal beaches make up the habitat it frequents, but it also hangs out at dumps and sewage outflows. According to the National Audubon Society(2021) it sometimes moves south from the Arctic in winter and is usually found with flocks of other gulls. The word “sometimes” supports the fact that the glaucous gull is indeed a rare sighting for us even though it winters along the coast.
It is one or our palest and largest gulls. Adults are pearly gray above with no black in the wing tips. The head and underparts are white. Its feet are pink, and its bill is yellow. Immatures are white or pale tan with light markings and a distinctive bill with a black tip. This gull is one of our most predatory. It will feed on birds such as small ducks, plovers, and songbirds as well as on lemmings and fish. It is also a scavenger and as such feeds on dead animal matter, garbage and even bird droppings, (National Audubon Society, 2021). This varied diet makes them one of the most adaptable birds that in turn may make them “better able to weather the effects of climate change than many other Arctic species” (National Audubon Society, 2021).
Fall and winter seem to be the best seasons to see gull rarities on our ocean beaches. Keep this in mind when you are on the beach. Look closely at the flocks of gulls. You may just see a rarity!
