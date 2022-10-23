We have covered the more common gulls that we see here on the Long Beach Peninsula, but there are others that are reported from time to time. They are harder to find, and in some years, don’t appear at all on our ocean beaches. They are exciting finds when observed and birders from other parts of the state often flock here to see them.

Sabine’s gull, glaucous gull, and the black-legged kittiwake are among those that are not always seen. They are generally considered anywhere from uncommon to occasional and/or rare.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

