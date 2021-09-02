Migration has begun and will continue for the several months. The birds of summer have entertained us well. They have been building nests, singing their hearts out, laying eggs, raising at least one brood, and feeding their young. We will all have to wait for another summer to enjoy these behaviors again. I keep a yard list of these entertainers and fly-overs count. On average about 20 species visit my yard daily in summer.
The best views of the birds are at my bird baths and bird feeders. They offer closer views than those who just fly in and fly out or who don’t visit my feeders. I often spot a red-tailed hawk in the yard, but it sits high in the evergreens, an enjoyable sight to be sure. Bald eagles do the same. They are always a thrill to see especially if they land with prey in their talons.
Tree swallows and violet-green swallows twitter over the yard all summer. They make use of the bird houses built especially for them. This gives me a good view of their nest building skills besides their goings and comings when the young have hatched. I love having swallows as neighbors. Soon I will clean out the nesting boxes so they will be ready for their return next summer.
Beautiful flute like notes have wafted throughout the yard all summer, thanks to the Swainson’s thrush. It isn’t always easy to see but it often makes an appearance at the bird bath, so I am able to appreciate its beauty. Another of the beautiful singers I see in my yard is the olive-sided flycatcher. It sits atop of the dead snag a few hundred yards away from the house and belts out its song which sounds like it is saying “hic three beers,” and as flycatchers do, it flies off its perch to catch lunch on the wing. It flies back and after feasting on an insect to resume its musical performance.
The western tanager and the black-headed grosbeak are always welcome visitors to my yard. Males are strikingly handsome in their vibrant colors, but the females are also gorgeous. The tanager visits the bird bath daily. The grosbeak feasts most days on the sunflower seeds in the platform feeder. Hummingbirds are like brilliant jewels as they flit about the garden. Rufous hummingbirds favor the tubular flowers as well as the homemade nectar in their special feeders.
The band-tailed pigeon is a beauty too. I hear small flocks cooing in the woods next door. On occasion they venture closer to the yard, but never enough for a close-up view. Insect eaters such as the black-throated gray warbler and the common yellowthroat don’t come to feeders, but they did come into the yard and were close enough for a bird’s eye view of these tiny beauties.
Summer is waning. Fall is right around the corner. I am looking forward to welcoming the birds of winter, and then it won’t be long before things come full circle. Spring will bring my summer friends back again, and I will welcome them too. Happy birding!
