Have you noticed that there is a bumper crop of cones on most of our conifers? The importance of this is that our deciduous trees and conifers, such as pine, hemlock, fir, spruce, and alder are key finch trees. That is to say that finches will flock to these trees in large numbers when there is a bumper crop of cones, especially if the cone crop to the north and east of us is poor.

For us, I think this means that we should see large numbers of pine siskins, red crossbills and more than usual of the rarer white-winged crossbill. Pine siskins will benefit from the spruce cone crop. Crossbills of both species will also benefit from the bumper crop of cones. I have already been seeing more red crossbills than in the past few years.

