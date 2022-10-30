Have you noticed that there is a bumper crop of cones on most of our conifers? The importance of this is that our deciduous trees and conifers, such as pine, hemlock, fir, spruce, and alder are key finch trees. That is to say that finches will flock to these trees in large numbers when there is a bumper crop of cones, especially if the cone crop to the north and east of us is poor.
For us, I think this means that we should see large numbers of pine siskins, red crossbills and more than usual of the rarer white-winged crossbill. Pine siskins will benefit from the spruce cone crop. Crossbills of both species will also benefit from the bumper crop of cones. I have already been seeing more red crossbills than in the past few years.
Crossbills can best be identified by their crossed mandibles. Their bill is specialized for opening pine cones. Because of their dependence on the seeds of pines they can be somewhat erratic and nomadic. The latest research does indicate that red crossbills are residents in Pacific coastal areas. White-winged crossbills on the other hand are not. However, I expect to see more of the red crossbills than usual due to our heavy seed crop. It is known that white-winged crossbills will travel south from western Canada to our area if their food supply elsewhere is exhausted or is in short supply. Their preference is for spruce cones, so this species will wander in search of spruce cones.
Pine siskins are small, noisy finches that prefer feeders and conifers. They are residents of the boreal forest but will come south in large numbers if the seed crop there fails or is scarce. Their favorite seeds are those of hemlocks, alders, cedars and birches. Pine siskins often flock with American goldfinch. Siskins are the smallest of our winter finches with their thin, pointed bill. They favor nyger seeds at feeders. I have seen pine siskins foraging on the roadside of the main street in Oysterville and on the ground at Cape D. I have also observed them clinging to the cones of the alders in our yard and elsewhere on the peninsula.
Other finches that should benefit from the high cone yield are the American goldfinch, house finch and purple finch. Each of these species favor small black oil sunflower seeds when visiting feeders. Both are common permanent residents of the Long Beach Peninsula. We don’t always see goldfinch in the winter, but this year may be different. Watch for them.
Another species that we might see more of in the next few months is the red-breasted nuthatch because their movements tend to be associated with the movement of winter finches. In the eastern part of the continent large numbers are already moving south. They, too, are birds of our coniferous forests. In years of poor cone harvests in the northern boreal forest of British Columbia they could migrate southward to our area in large numbers. Thus, our resident red-breasted nuthatches could be joined by other nuthatches coming from north of us. Nuthatches have larders in which they store their excess food. Seeds from heavy laden conifers with mature cones are stored in their larder. In addition, nuthatches feast on insects they find in bark of trunks and branches but will come to feeders where they prefer sunflower seeds as well as a variety of nuts and suet.
If you haven’t noticed the bumper crop of seeds on the conifers of the Peninsula and elsewhere in Washington, be sure to look up and have your binoculars handy. You just might see winter finches. Watch the alders for flocks of noisy, pine siskins hanging on the cones. If you put out black oil seed sunflower seeds, suet, nyger in your feeders you might be rewarded with a visit by red crossbills, pine siskins, house finches, purple finches, or red-breasted nuthatches.
