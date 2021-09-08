Most of the summer birds have left. My yard and I await the arrival of the winter visitors. I will welcome them back with clean feeders and fresh water in the bird baths. I have my binoculars, scope, and camera at the ready. Which species will be the first to be sighted? Thinking back, the golden-crowned sparrow might be first or perhaps the white-throated sparrow might make a surprise visit and be the first. It is only an occasional visitor to the Peninsula, so I will have to wait and see!
One insect eater, the Townsend’s warbler, is also only considered an occasional visitor, but I have seen at least one in my yard every winter for many years now. Two years ago, they were plentiful at Cape Disappointment. Their presence along with that of a rare rustic bunting drew many birders from far away. The northern shrike or “butcher bird” also makes an appearance on the Peninsula, but not necessarily in my backyard. It prefers to winter in more open country with many places to perch. My property has both, but alas, its most favorite perches are fence posts and wires which I don’t have. However, there is an adequate food supply of rodents and insects for its dining pleasure should it take a chance on my yard! If the handsome black and white northern shrike doesn’t choose to winter in my yard, I can always hop in the car and drive to Tarlatt or the Chinook Valley Road. I am almost sure to see one there.
Winter is a good time to see raptors. The peregrine falco and merlin winter on the Peninsula. I see them in my yard when they fly overhead or land in the tall evergreens to scout for a snack, rest or even eat a meal they have just snagged. These two raptors known for their speed and agility are impressive when they dive from on high to snatch unsuspecting birds such as waterfowl or songbirds, and small mammals. The merlin is a small falcon and like all falcons is a fast, strong flier. Its flying skills enable it to maneuver so quickly that if there is a bird in the air, they can overtake it and capture it. The peregrine falcon’s favorite meal is the rock pigeon. Like the merlin, it can grab its prey while in the air. Other raptors such as bald eagles and red-tailed hawks will still be around. They are permanent residents but are also welcome winter residents. They, too, like to perch in the tallest evergreens in the yard so they can keep an eye out for their next dining experience.
I am looking forward to the “king tides” of 2021. The water will be high in the yard on the days of the king tides. It will come within about 100 yards of the house. The tides will bring shorebirds such as greater yellowlegs and wintering ducks incredibly close. The most common ducks will likely be mallards and green-winged teal. Photo opportunities will abound! The Oysterville field/wetland on Willapa bay will come alive with American wigeon, gadwall, teal, mallards, and northern pintail. Bald eagles, a peregrine falcon and possibly a red-tailed hawk will sit on fence posts or in the tops of trees lying in wait for an easy meal.
Winter is an exciting time for birding on the peninsula. I enjoy it immensely. My yard is productive and so is the rest of the peninsula. I will be at the ready with binoculars and camera in hand. I hope you will be too! Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.