Last year I was invited to take a “loon-atic” trip on a fresh-water lake to observe and photograph a common loon family, and as luck would have it, I was invited to go again. My friend, Dr. Wayne Lynch, a world-renowned science writer and photographer, is observing and photographing all the North American species of loons for his upcoming book about loons.
Common loons often return to the same lake year after year. Thus, I was not surprised, to find that the pair I studied and photographed in 2020 were the same common loons this year in 2021. It is known that for sure because the family didn’t have an issue with the boat’s presence. In fact, the pair and their chick often came within three feet of the “rubber duck.” They weren’t afraid. Our presence did not stress the family at all.
Last year’s chick was 10 weeks old when I photographed it. This year’s chick was two weeks old. It was no longer riding on the back of one of its parents, but it was still very brown and fluffy in appearance. At two weeks it was already diving, peering, waggling its foot to keep cool, and doing the penguin pose after a little preening. It even managed once to pick up a leech on its own for breakfast. Most of the time, however, it waited patiently for its parents to feed it. It occasionally begged for a tasty morsel of prey by tapping the neck or beak of a parent, but it didn’t happen often. The mama loon caught most of the prey for the chick, but the male helped at times. The fresh-water lake is stocked with trout which is appealing to common loons. Other goodies that thrive in the lake that provide an excellent food source for the loons includes dragonfly nymphs and leeches. These were the primary items on the menu for the chick that day. The parents helped themselves to the trout!
Common loon parents look the same. The best way for birders to tell the male and female apart is to listen for their call and observe who is calling. The male is the one who yodels. It is his signature territorial call. There are two other main calls, namely the wail and the tremolo. The latter sounds like laughter, while the wail is reminiscent of a wolf’s howl. All three of the calls play a role in communication as well as in the establishment and maintenance of the breeding territory (Cornell Ornithological Lab). I heard each these calls that day. The effect of hearing the haunting calls was unbelievable. Recent Canadian research (Jones and Tozer, 2021) indicates that the tremolo is sometimes used to indicate stress and that it is the only call used in flight. Their research, for Birds Canada, also indicates that the wail is used to locate one another and to communicate with neighboring loons. At one point on my ‘loon-atic’ journey the parents left their chick on its own. When they returned and were nearby where the chick had hidden itself in the shoreline vegetation, the tremolo was used to let the chick know they were back. The chick promptly came out of hiding to greet its parents and almost immediately received a tasty leech from its mother.
Nesting common loons are always under the threat of a takeover by neighboring loons or even a non-breeder. I was lucky enough to witness a socialization meeting when two loons from another lake came calling. The territory-holding loons I was observing quickly left their chick and proceeded down the lake stopping near the middle. This action informed the chick that it should hide. The four common loons swam around in circles, dipping their heads below the water. All the while keeping a close eye on one another. Suddenly, they all dove under water together. Then they surfaced, and the visiting pair took flight. If this had been a take-over attempt there might have been a violent altercation, but nothing untoward happened. It seems it may have been a social visit after all.
Observing and photographing a family of common loons was once again a thrilling experience. The yodel of the male and its haunting wail will never be forgotten, nor will the amazing parental dedication for the chick. Like my first ‘loon-atic’ adventure, it was exciting and awe-inspiring.
