As I mentioned last week, there is a lot happening bird wise here on the Long Beach Peninsula. Every day is different, and every day is rewarding. This is the season of the king tides and the annual Christmas count, too, which always adds to the excitement and happenings in the land of birding. News from the field reflects my experiences birding in various places on the peninsula as well as in my backyard. I think of all my birding experiences as gifts from the birds.

The Anna’s hummingbirds are working harder now than at other times of the year to find nectar and insects to sustain them through the winter months. As we know, hummingbird feeders filled with sweet, homemade sugar water help to sustain the Anna’s throughout the winter season. I see three daily. One, a male, likes to be in charge. He chases the other two away even though there are two feeders separated from one another. He generally assumes a viewing position on the tip of shrub so he can see both feeders. This doesn’t seem to happen in the spring when feeders aren’t their main source of nectar. Occasionally, two of the birds will sit quietly on the larger feeder and sip for a bit. Maybe two of the birds are a pair that are waiting for the right moment to set up housekeeping. We know they can be early nesters! This is, of course, speculation on my part!

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

