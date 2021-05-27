Last week I wrote about the largest of the “big boys”, namely the long-billed curlew. The rest of the “big boys” are not nearly as large as the curlew, but they do belong in my big boy category. They range in size from the length of one submarine sandwich to about the size of one and a half subs.
One of the smallest of the “big boys” is the willet. Scientists and nature writers indicate different sizes for the willet, anywhere from 12 inches to about 16 inches. In other words, those who write about birds don’t necessarily agree on the size of the willet. Suffice it to say, the willet is a large shorebird with an average size of 15 inches.
Willets tend to usually be loners. I usually see them in our Peninsula wetlands during spring and fall migration. They often associate with marbled godwits and the other large shorebirds but not often with other willets. They have a large, and heavy-set build, long gray legs, and a very thick bill. The willets we see are usually grayish on top and white below which is a sign that the bird is either a non-breeder or a juvenile. If it were in breeding plumage it would more of a mottled gray, dark brown and black above. A distinctive ID marker is the bird’s striking black and white wings. The broad white wing stripes on its broad rounded wings are visible in flight and are diagnostic.
There are numerous habitats in which you can see a willet. The most recent birds during this spring migration that I’ve observed were wading and feeding in fairly, deep water of sloughs, ponds, or other wetlands or posing for all to see from a fence post. Typically, the willet swishes, picks, or probes for prey in the mud or ground. In winter, we see them on our beaches and tidal flats.
The willet is a migrant that passes through the Long Beach Peninsula. It is usually present in every season except summer. As far as I know, there aren’t any breeding records for the Long Beach Peninsula. The best locations to see the willet is on the mudflats of Willapa Bay and Tokeland.
The black oystercatcher is also a member of the “big boys” club! It is about two inches and a bit larger than the willet. Unlike the willet, the oystercatcher is a permanent resident on the Long Beach Peninsula. Whenever I walk on the beach at low tide to check out the rocks at Beard’s Hollow or scan the rocks below the North head lighthouse, I almost always see at least two black oystercatchers. More specifically, oystercatchers like to hang out on the rocks at the ocean’s edge. At low tide, they like to walk along the mussel beds probing, chiseling, and stabbing with their bill. While mussels are their favorite food choice other marine life such as limpets, chitons, clams, and snails are also on the menu. Some scientists say that oystercatchers don’t eat oysters, while others say that they do. In any case, their bill is specialized in its shape so that it can easily pry open oysters in the same way it opens mussels and other shellfish.
Oystercatchers don’t generally associate with other shorebirds but are most often seen alone or in small groups of others of their species. It pays to spend time watching oystercatchers because their behavior can be very entertaining as they are very boisterous and can be demonstrative. It is a strong, powerful but slow flyer. Furthermore, black oystercatchers are fairly approachable which means if you are into photography, you just may have a great chance for a photo op of the bird foraging or in flight!
You can’t miss this flamboyant large, black bird with pinkish legs, yellow eyes, and a bright orange-red bill. These are but the highlights of this adult bird’s apparel. A closer look shows black on the head and neck with the rest of the body being chocolate brown. This helps the bird fade into the blackness of the rocks but make no mistake the striking appearance of the oystercatcher will assist you in finding it.
The willet and the black oystercatcher are interesting species and are members of the “big boys.” Look for them in the habitat they prefer. Visit the rocks, jetties and breakwaters of the Long Beach Peninsula and the ocean beaches and wetlands. I am sure that you will find them both interesting and maybe entertaining! Happy birding!
