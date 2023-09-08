Hawk flights can be big and when they are, they are impressive. At this time of year birders flock to the best “hawk” migration sights North America with the hope of witnessing “a big day.”

Hawks can fly very high in the air overhead, but expert birders can easily identify these high in the sky specks. I think the reason for this activity being called hawk watching, even though it includes watching all raptors, is that the largest flights will be of hawks. Many thousands of hawks can be counted or observed on “a big day.” Other raptors are usually seen in much smaller numbers.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.

