This immature bald eagle shows the hooked bill for tearing prey and the large sharp talons that are the main characteristic of raptors. They are almost exclusively meat or fish eaters. Their prey is either taken on the hunt or found as carrion.
The Cooper’s Hawk is an accipiter. Like all accipters it has broad, short wings and long tails.
DOUG SWANSON
Red-tailed hawks are buteos. They tend to be chunky in appearance, with short squared tails.
MADELINE KALBACH
Mature eagles have white heads and white tails. They are one of our largest raptors.
MADELINE KALBACH
This immature bald eagle shows the hooked bill for tearing prey and the large sharp talons that are the main characteristic of raptors. They are almost exclusively meat or fish eaters. Their prey is either taken on the hunt or found as carrion.
SUSAN STAUFFER
Peregrine falcons will soon migrate to the Peninsula. They are fast flyers with long pointed wings. One of the best places to look for them is on our beaches.
Hawk flights can be big and when they are, they are impressive. At this time of year birders flock to the best “hawk” migration sights North America with the hope of witnessing “a big day.”
Hawks can fly very high in the air overhead, but expert birders can easily identify these high in the sky specks. I think the reason for this activity being called hawk watching, even though it includes watching all raptors, is that the largest flights will be of hawks. Many thousands of hawks can be counted or observed on “a big day.” Other raptors are usually seen in much smaller numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.