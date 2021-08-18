When I am on the beach again, I will be looking for one of our most abundant peeps, namely, the western sandpiper.
It is the next largest in size to the least sandpiper which is in the four-inch range. The western sandpiper is five and one half to about six and a half inches in size which can be slightly larger than the semipalmated sandpiper the other featured peep in today’s article. Because size can vary for both species though, the difference is slight. While the semipalmated sandpiper is only an occasional visitor to the Peninsula during spring migration and rarely visits during the summer it is worth looking at it in this article because in Pacific County, while it may be hard to find, it is seen annually. Thus, when I am on the beach again or traveling through the county, I will be on the lookout for the semipalmated sandpiper, too.
I have seen and photographed the western sandpiper on our ocean beaches in every season of the year. They are often in large flocks foraging on the ocean beaches, but I have also found them on the mudflats of Willapa Bay. They forage by walking at a steady pace all the while picking at the surface for prey such as insect larvae and worms. The tip of their bill is “touch sensitive” so it can feel for its prey hidden under the sand or mud. The semipalmated sandpiper, in contrast, is a prober. It uses its short, dark bill to probe in the sand or mudflats for spiders, mollusks, and worms. In general, the feeding behavior of the western sandpiper is described as frantic, whereas the semipalmated sandpiper’s behavior is described as slower and less energetic than that of the western.
According to some science writers, now is good time to look for semipalmated sandpipers because it’s a regular fall migrant in the Northwest. They also provide an excellent identification tip. They indicate that most of adults that pass through our region are still in breeding plumage and begin to arrive during the late summer (Shewey and Blount, 2018). In my beach birding experience this is true.
The breeding plumage of the semipalmated sandpiper reveals a mottled look of black and grayish brown with very little and maybe no rufous on the back or head. Light streaking decorates the breast, and the crown is streaked with black and maybe a little rust. Western sandpipers, on the other hand have a bright rusty cap and cheek patch when wearing their breeding plumage.
Identification of these peeps and some other shorebirds can be difficult due to plumage variations between juveniles and adults. Birders talk about “confusing fall warblers.” I think the same phrase can be used to describe fall shorebirds! Never-the-less, shorebirds are exciting to watch and the western and semipalmated sandpipers are no exception. This is a great time to walk on the beach with binoculars in hand looking for these two small peeps. Identifying shorebirds is challenging but is a great exercise for the brain! Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.