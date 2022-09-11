Occasionally, I make a trip that I call out and about. It involves driving a circuit to all my favorite birding patches in one day, but if the sightings are interesting, entertaining, or many it may take two days. I was out and about during the last week of August. The sightings were interesting, so the trip did take longer than one day. The trip began at the north end of the peninsula and ended back at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta.

Oysterville is a special birding spot for me. On this birding outing barn swallows, both adults and fledglings were snatching snacks on the wing. Their swift flight over the bay and the adjacent shoreline provided a wonderful airshow. Gulls, including California and glaucous winged gulls, were loafing on the anchored oyster barges. The Oysterville meadow was devoid of birds so the stop there was short and sweet!

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.