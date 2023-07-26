The yard birds here at the north end of the Peninsula have out done themselves this past week. Besides eating us out of house and home, they required bath water changes several times a day. Looking after the yard birds has become a full-time job, but an enjoyable one! The reward has been huge and somewhat unexpected. The number of species increased from a daily average of 21 to an average of 25 daily. Interesting bird behavior has also increased, and I have been lucky enough to observe some behaviors for the first time.
The black-headed grosbeak is bringing its fledglings to the feeder. The female has been taking a seed to place in the mouth of its youngster. The brown creeper was creeping up an alder trunk with a fledgling creeping along behind. As soon as an insect was found under the bark or in the tangles of moss, the adult did an about face and shoved the tasty morsel into the young bird’s mouth. The parade up the tree trunk continued for at least five minutes after which the adult and baby flew to another nearby alder trunk where the parade began once again. Purple finch juveniles out-number the juveniles belonging to other species. American goldfinch adult males hog the feeders as much as they can. They occasionally allow one or two female goldfinches to join them. One of the adult male goldfinches is almost white in color. The normally brilliant yellow is muted and patchy. He is not always welcome at the feeder. This leucistic male stands out in the crowd and is often chased away by the other male goldfinches.
