A white-throated sparrow stopped by this water feature on its way south to its wintering grounds. It is poised and ready to take a dip in the fresh cool water. Its wings are spreading as they do just before it bathes.
The Anna’s hummingbirds always seemed to prefer this bird bath. The water wiggler on the left side of the photo makes ripples in the water. It is likely that this Anna’s was attracted by the movement of the water. It is poised to take a drink.
Red crossbills have been feeding on the spruce and hemlock cones for a month or so in summer. They came to the bird baths daily mainly to drink. They usually appeared is small flocks later in the afternoon.
American robin enjoying the bird bath. They usually bathe every day. They like clean water too! The minute the water is changed and the bath is cleaned a robin appears Some days the bird baths need to be refilled and cleaned at least twice a day.
There were more black-capped chickadees this year compared to other more recent years. Maybe the bird baths were the attraction in 2022. This chickadee had been splashing about, but stopped to rest for a moment before it continued to bathe.
The brown-headed cowbird fledgling on the left sat on the edge of the bird bath daily for most of the month of July. It was waiting for its surrogate parent, a dark-eyed Junco, to join it with tasty morsels in its beak. One day this female western tanager couldn’t wait any longer for the bath to be free. It flew right in, landed, looked at the fledgling and proceeded to dive in for its bath! The brilliantly colored male was not seen at our baths this year.
Some birds like the American robin like to play king of the bird bath! They will sit in middle for a very long time, but will eventually take a bath!
MADELINE KALBACH
A white-throated sparrow stopped by this water feature on its way south to its wintering grounds. It is poised and ready to take a dip in the fresh cool water. Its wings are spreading as they do just before it bathes.
MADELINE KALBACH
The Anna’s hummingbirds always seemed to prefer this bird bath. The water wiggler on the left side of the photo makes ripples in the water. It is likely that this Anna’s was attracted by the movement of the water. It is poised to take a drink.
MADELINE KALBACH
Red crossbills have been feeding on the spruce and hemlock cones for a month or so in summer. They came to the bird baths daily mainly to drink. They usually appeared is small flocks later in the afternoon.
MADELINE KALBACH
This American goldfinch was a regular this past summer.
SUSAN STAUFFER
A Swainsons’ thrush is taking a dip. It usually appeared when the rest of the birds were no longer using the baths. They were done for the day!
SUSAN STAUFFER
American robin enjoying the bird bath. They usually bathe every day. They like clean water too! The minute the water is changed and the bath is cleaned a robin appears Some days the bird baths need to be refilled and cleaned at least twice a day.
MADELINE KALBACH
The Wilson’s warbler was always a ray of sunshine in the early morning and late afternoon.
MADELINE KALBACH
The dark-eyed junco is splish, splashing in the bath!
MADELINE KALBACH
There were more black-capped chickadees this year compared to other more recent years. Maybe the bird baths were the attraction in 2022. This chickadee had been splashing about, but stopped to rest for a moment before it continued to bathe.
MADELINE KALBACH
The brown-headed cowbird fledgling on the left sat on the edge of the bird bath daily for most of the month of July. It was waiting for its surrogate parent, a dark-eyed Junco, to join it with tasty morsels in its beak. One day this female western tanager couldn’t wait any longer for the bath to be free. It flew right in, landed, looked at the fledgling and proceeded to dive in for its bath! The brilliantly colored male was not seen at our baths this year.
In keeping with looking after our feathered friends throughout the year this article features our bathing beauties of 2022.
Making water available for the birds is an important component of helping the birds all year — whether it be with a bird bath, water feature or both. Birds need drinks and they like to bathe. This is a look at some of the birds that visited the bird baths in the yard so far this year.
Some birds like robins want to have the bird bath to themselves, especially if they are bathing. A robin will tolerate a second robin but doesn’t hesitate to act aggressively to drive it off.
Others don’t mind company at all. Red crossbills and pine siskins, for example, will come in flocks to drink and bathe. Other species like the house sparrow, house finch and purple finch will also come in flocks to the bird bath.
It is a good idea to place bird baths close to cover in case a bird has to make a quick escape. Species like the orange-crowned warbler and the yellow-rumped warbler seem to like waiting in the salal if there is an occupant when they arrive. If the waiting warbler becomes impatient it may try to sneak in from under cover behind the occupant for a drink and sometimes a bath. I have seen this tactic work many times. The warbler is in and out before its presence is even noticed.
Bird behavior at the bird bath can be very interesting and entertaining.
Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.