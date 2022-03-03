I was away from the Peninsula due to covid-19 restrictions on land border crossings and safety concerns for almost two years. Luckily, I can be here now and have been for the last three months.
I am seeing many differences. For example, I am struck by some drastic changes here regarding our plants on the Peninsula. Conifers and deciduous trees seem to be being cut down at an alarming rate. Lots are being totally cleared of their natural vegetation including trees. This does not bode well for our birds. They need a healthy habitat with native trees and other native plants to feel at home and survive.
The beauty of the Long Beach Peninsula lies in being able to live among the big trees and to be able to see wildlife at every turn, especially songbirds. As the trees go, so will the birds.
Vegetation such as our native trees and plants provides shelter during stormy weather, safety from predators, nesting spots and roosting places. Even dead snags benefit species like woodpeckers and other cavity nesting birds. In addition, trees and plants are an important food source for the birds in the form of seeds, fruit, nuts, and nectar. They also provide most of the material for nest construction.
According to the Audubon society, scientists have shown that native trees and plants support many more insects than non-native species. The beneficiaries are the babies of our nesting species. Baby birds need protein to grow and survive. Thus, most songbird adults feed their young protein-rich insects.
Many Observer readers have commented to me on the cutting down of trees and have suggested that they have been noticing the loss of more and more habitat (big trees, plants and shrubs). Many wonder whether this may be one of the reasons they are seeing fewer and fewer birds these days. Climate change is also on the minds of those who care about our wildlife and the birds. They express hope that we can be part of the change that will benefit them, as well as ourselves and the rest of the world.
The bottom line, according to the Audubon society, is that “a healthy habitat dominated by native trees and other plants means birds and other wildlife can thrive, and the same is true for another organism: human beings!”
