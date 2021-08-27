One of the exciting things about birding is that on occasion a rare bird or one that is only seen occasionally is sighted in our area or at least in a county close by. Sometimes the bird may have been driven off course by wind or a storm. It could also be a case of a bird deciding to expand its range as in the case of the American white pelican. It began to appear on the peninsula in about 2010 when one bird sighting was recorded, and the bird was photographed. Since then, the number of American white pelicans we see annually has been on the increase. Rare bird alerts are sent to all who register to receive them with eBird.
One of the rarities reported recently is the sighting of an eastern kingbird at the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge in Clark County. The report indicated that at least two adults and a juvenile were seen together acting like a family. It is not a surprise that the northwest is a place where eastern kingbirds can be seen, because a look at the range map shows its locations. They have been documented as breeding birds in parts of western Washington, Oregon, and California. Thus, it seems as if the recent Ridgefield sighting is worth looking at.
The eastern kingbird is relatively tame and according to the range map it is widely distributed in North America. It has a slate-gray back, black tail with a white tip, is white below and has a short, thick bill. It also has a red splotch on its head which is rarely seen. I have never seen it and I don’t know of anyone who has.
The kingbird is a flycatcher. Its behavior is typical of other flycatchers in that it feeds almost exclusively on insects and tends to snag them in the air or by gathering them from foliage. I recently watched a pair of adults engage in this behaviour as they fed their two youngsters.
The best places to look for eastern kingbirds is on fence posts and fence wires. They prefer relatively high perches from which they can make flights to capture insects but will forage on the ground in cool weather.
As seen on the range map the eastern kingbird is rare west of the Cascades. To the best of my knowledge, it has not been recorded on the Long Beach Peninsula, but there have been three sightings reported recently at Ridgefield of an adult pair with fledged young. Scientists have found that pairs of eastern kingbirds will often return to the same territory year after year. This may be a fact to remember especially if you would like to see this handsome kingbird. Perhaps it will return to Ridgefield next year to raise a family. Happy birding!
