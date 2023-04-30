Spring is the hopeful season, the season of renewal. Garden buds are emerging, and lawns are greening, but best of all our first bird songs are beginning to permeate the air with joy.
Yesterday, my first Swainson’s thrush of the year appeared at the bird bath to sip the crisp, clear, cold water and to bathe. Eighteen elk came by for breakfast to feast on the flora that has sprung up making the wetland bright green and looking very tasty. The elk came by again this morning. Tree swallows and violet-green swallows finally made it to the yard this morning too. They are inspecting the sparkling clean bird boxes as potential nesting sites. A pair of spotted towhees are making their presence known this morning too. Spring is the season I most eagerly await, and it is the return of the birds to make their nests and raise families here. This is what makes spring so amazing and enjoyable.
The return of rufous hummingbirds generates a lot of excitement as I watch from the kitchen window. Their interactions with our permanent hummingbird residents, the Anna’s is a sight to behold as they compete for a seat at the breakfast, lunch, or dinner table. They both come out of nowhere, when the other attempts to grab a sip or two of sweet nectar from the feeder. Who can blame the Anna’s? A pair have been here during the best and worst of our winter weather and have had the feeders all to themselves. Some days there are many hummers all wanting a turn at the feeders. Soon only the yard residents will remain. Although the competition for nectar will have lessened, the rufous and the Anna’s will continue to display intolerance for each other when they want a sip.
Another spell of watching out the kitchen window a little later in the morning revealed a feeder occupied by four purple finches. At least one of purple finches is singing its heart out. Perhaps it will become the owner of the territory and the other pair will move on. Right now, though, they are all content to be feeder hogs. They occupy all the seats at the feeder! Thus, the dark-eyed juncos, white-crowned and golden-crowned sparrows are out of luck for much of the day. On occasion a Steller’s jay will drive the finches off so it can fill its gullet with black oil seed before it flies off to perch on the branch of a hemlock or spruce to enjoy its lunch.
From my window I can also see an American robin searching for earth worms in the yard. High in the trees I could see a band-tailed-pigeon. It seemed to be checking out the feeder situation. It will return with its friends to gobble up the oil seed (sunflower seeds) as soon as they are able to chase the purple finches away!
Lady and Lord Junco
My friend, Shelley, is keeping me up to date on the adventures of Lady and Lord Junco once again. We think it could be the same pair of dark-eyed juncos this year as in previous years because science suggests that the life span of a junco is about eleven years. Lady junco has raised two broods at the Hosta Hotel and one in the Chassis Hotel since 2018. The bird’s behavior suggests it too . Lady junco always hangs around the Hosta Hotel waiting for the spring renovations to be completed. In the past April 17th has been the day she began to build her nest in the Hosta Hotel. This year is an exception. It has been very cold this past winter, so the Hosta Hotel is behind schedule. It needs more time to get ready for its guests! On April 18th Lady junco was observed on the porch and in the nearby flower bed. It appears that she has the Hosta Hotel in mind for another breeding season. Fingers are crossed! The latest observations confirm that the Hosta Hotel is almost ready to open for business. Shelley is keeping me posted daily. Watch this space for more of Lady junco’s story.
Spring is a season of hope. The arrival of the birds and the music they bring to the dawn chorus is uplifting and enjoyable. I will be looking from my kitchen window for more birds of spring to watch and enjoy. Spring is finally here! Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.
