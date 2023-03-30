Spring has begun! The tree swallows have returned, the crocuses are showing off their purple outfits and the daffodils are showing off their bright yellow blooms. The rhodies are also beginning bloom. The birds are beginning to sing together, like a choir. Soon, we will be entertained by the loud, melodious lilts of the dawn chorus. The show will include the songs of the spotted towhee that sounds like, “drink your tea,” the eerie, quavering whistle of the varied thrush and the cheery song of the American robin.

Bald eagles are on their nests and other raptors like the red-tailed hawk and the osprey should be busy renovating now. House sparrows are flying by with beaks full of nesting material. I observed one raven breaking thin branches from a tree or two and carrying them off for its nest.

