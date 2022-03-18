It was a crisp, cool sunny morning. The birds of the Peninsula were calling. Many were beginning to leave for their northern nesting grounds, while others are still fattening up for their long journey.
Species like the turkey vulture have returned and can be seen with wings held in a V formation as they swirl and float on the updrafts and downdrafts of Mother Westwind. Two pairs of tree swallows were already staking out their nesting choice by flying in and out of their chosen nesting boxes at Tarlatt. Raptors are fewer and farther between, but only because many are already beginning to nest or at least renovate last year’s or perhaps just still busy bonding with and courting their mate. Spring is here! Spring is in the air!
The crispness and coolness of the day encouraged me to drive the peninsula on both the ocean side and the bay side, and what a treat it was! Canada geese, cackling geese were flying in very large V formations overhead all day. Their honking was music to my ears. Many of the peninsula fields were filled with geese that were resting and/or feeding. Up and down, they went in large groups as if to practice flight formations and take offs! It reminded of the many airshows I have watched over the years.
Most of the dunlin seemed to have left the beach, but a few large flocks of sanderlings were still lingering to rest and also take advantage of the feast our ocean beaches offer. Only a few black-belled plover were observed. They too were taking advantage of the low tide gobbling up the tasty treats that will stand them in good stead for the trip north. The winter plumage of our shorebirds is evolving into the brilliant colors of spring and the breeding season. Spring is here! Spring is in the air!
Bald eagles were prominent. A dead harbor seal was most attractive. Many ravens, crows and eagles took turns getting lunch. I say this because it was exactly at noon when we came upon the happening. In total, fifty bald eagles were sighted on this day. Twenty were adult birds and thirty were sub-adults. Most were on the beach, but twelve were resting or feeding on the mudflats of Willapa Bay. Northern harriers, American kestrels, and red-tailed hawks were observed on the bay side of the Peninsula. Varied thrushes are still here but in fewer numbers. American robins were everywhere, but not singing just then! Dark-eyed juncos, Steller’s jays, fox sparrows, song sparrows and spotted towhees were still frequenting our backyard feeders and bird bath. Rufous hummingbirds and Anna’s were competing for spots at the hummingbird feeders. I watched one bird that appeared to be very small compared to the other hummers feeding on nectar at the feeder. It hovered right next to one hummer that was sticking its long tongue into the feeder to sip nectar. The minute the bird withdrew its tongue the “little one” put its tongue into the hole and sipped. It took turns with the other hummers at the feeding station doing the same thing. I have never seen this behavior. It was exciting to watch the sharing and co-operation between the hummers. I wonder how long this behavior will continue? Spring is here! Spring is in the air!
The day was perfect for watching birds and other wildlife. A coyote, a small herd of seven black-tailed deer and a garter snake were going about their business, and, seemed to be enjoying the sunny day. The birds were glorious. Soon they will be singing their hearts out. Spring is here! Spring is in the air! Happy birding.
