It’s about a month before the official arrival of spring, but already there are signs that it is closer than we think.
I am seeing American robins everywhere now. They are hopping along the roadsides, on lawns and in the fields where they forage for small insects, and earthworms. This is a change from their winter diet which consists mainly of berries. I am not hearing their song just yet, but they must be getting ready to let loose. Female robins are still on their way so perhaps that is why the males aren’t singing their hearts out. Also, some may just be wandering through on their way to other locations further north or inland.
The varied thrush is one our most beautiful thrushes and like the American robin, that is also a thrush, it eats mainly berries and fruit during the winter. Until the past few weeks I was seeing more of them than I have seen during the winter, but now their food source is dwindling, so many will have begun to move on to where food is more plentiful. Come spring, however, caterpillars and insects will abound, and become the staples of their diet.
Both thrushes stay with us year-round on the Peninsula and in Pacific County. While the robin is classified as being abundant or very numerous, the varied thrush is classified as uncommon or present but not certain to be seen in the summer. As we know…the robin has always been thought of as a sign of spring. Surely, then, spring must be just around the corner!
I also think of the red-winged blackbird when I think of spring. I love to hear the “konk-a-ree, konk-a-ree“ of the male as he puffs himself up to show off his crimson red epaulets with their bright yellow edges. All of this to attract a female and/or to mark his territory.
The wetland on the way to the new Willapa National Wildlife Refuge headquarters on 67th Street has been home to one lone red-wing male. He perches atop one of the reeds and belts out his plea to any female who may be in the neighborhood. Sad to say, but all his efforts have been going unnoticed. Female red-wings are not in the same hood, just yet. Soon though, the marsh will be alive with red-winged blackbird parents building nests, laying eggs, and raising young. This red-winged blackbird knows that spring is just around the corner, and he is ready!
Hines marsh already has been alive with red-winged bird blackbirds of late, especially the section along the Oysterville Road. Males seem to be competing for the best perches and nesting spots for family life. I pass by the marsh
almost daily just to hear the cacophony of song emanating from the marsh. Red epaulets are always visible and dot the brushy areas like Christmas lights. Today, the red-wings had retreated further into the marsh away from the roadside, but their loud and boisterous song was still there to thrill my heart as I drove by.
Other signs that spring is just around the corner include the silvery, soft pussy willows I see along the edges of the wetlands. Primroses are blooming and the daffodils are bursting at the seams getting ready to bloom. I have seen a few already in bloom. Grape hyacinth and hellebore are blooming too. Choruses by the tree frogs also punctuates the crisp, cool air. Bald eagles have paired up and are busy renovating their nests. Great horned owls are already sitting on eggs in a nest gifted by another raptor such as the red-tailed hawk.
There is no doubt — spring is just around the corner. Many of the birds are ready and are singing in anticipation of the regeneration of life and nesting time. Happy birding!
