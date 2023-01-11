Stormy weather often brings in a rarity or two to the Long Beach Peninsula. The latest is a brambling. It was reported at Cape D on Ebird. It was a confirmed sighting so off the two of us went to find it. I received the email from Ebird at 2:30 p.m. and by 3 p.m. we were there. Several birders had seen it earlier. We looked until the darkness began to close in. Even so, Ebird reported one more sighting after we left. What to do? Go back the next day to see whether the brambling was still around? Of course, and that’s what we did.

It was chilly morning created by an east wind that was sending what felt like gale force gusts every once in a while. After several hours we decided to leave, but alas the heavy gusts had blown down a tree blocking the road out of Cape D. So back we went to the yurt area where it was first reported by a birder to Ebird. We weren’t there for more than ten minutes when a small flock of dark-eyed juncos landed on the grassy area next to yurt 66! Among them was the brambling! It was a life bird for the two of us.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

