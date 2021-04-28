When spring arrives, birds become the star of the wildlife show, at least for me! The past few articles have featured the wood ducks and the hooded mergansers. Now it is time to turn our attention to the swans.
Both the trumpeters and the tundras are staging at their favorite places as they ready themselves to continue northward to their breeding grounds. We have been seeing trumpeter swans on Black lake, Hines Marsh and elsewhere since late December and early January. Most are gone now. The trumpeters are considered hard to find but usually seen annually in Pacific County and on the Long Beach Peninsula, while tundra swans are considered rare. Here on the Prairies tundra swans are more common than trumpeter swans.
During this past week there have been swans galore staging here on the Prairies. They are still here foraging and resting in grain fields, ponds, lakes, and sloughs. They will probably stay here for another week. By then, they have fed and rested long enough to be able to continue their northward journey.
Both species of swans eat a variety of aquatic vegetation. Their long necks and strong beaks enable them to reach down into the water to pull up plants that other waterfowl cannot reach. In addition, they have strong legs, and sharp claws on the webbed feet which they use to dig up underwater vegetation. ("A Celebration of Prairie Birds," Wayne Lynch, 2021).
Swans are large, all white birds with black beaks. The trumpeter is the largest of the two but, even so it isn’t always easy to tell them apart in the field. If they are side by side size may be useful. There are some distinguishing features that field guides indicate are useful ID markers, but many experts still argue that it isn’t always easy to distinguish one species from the other. The tundra swan, for example, often has a yellow lore spot, but the trumpeter does not. When looking full on at the tundra’s beak, it looks like the letter U. The trumpeter swan, on the other hand, often has a fine red line long the lower mandible of its bill. Tundra swans often have a line as well, but it is pink. Looking at the trumpeter’s head straight on, the black of the bill forms a V. The beak on the trumpeter also differs in that it slopes straight down in line with the head just like the bill of the canvasback duck. According to Shewey and Blount (2018), the only infallible way to differentiate between the two is by their calls!
I had the good fortune to be relaxing and having lunch beside a prairie slough when the swan show began. Honking noises first, then low flights over my head by three or four of these most magnificent, large white birds. And they kept coming a few at a time. They were probably on their way to the grain fields or another slough or maybe they knew they were the stars of the show and wanted me to know that they knew! Happy birding!
