Recently, I had the opportunity to go on a moose hunt in the mountains with my new mirrorless camera. It is rutting time, so moose are out and about a little more often than at other times of the year. I only saw one. It was a very large bull moose. It was a magnificent beast with the biggest rack of antlers I have ever seen. It was a thrilling sight. It happened in the early hours of a misty morning just as the golden sun was beginning to make its appearance. There wasn’t quite enough light for taking photos, but the animal was stunningly gorgeous, so it was okay!
To my surprise, though, another exquisite sighting was just about to unfold. The sky was beginning to emerge in lovely pastels of blue and pink as the sun began to peek from behind the snow-capped mountain tops. The light was sweet. Next to the trail on the edge of the conifer forest some dark chicken-like ground birds were feeding. A closer look told me they were “fool hens.” The Franklin’s grouse earned this nickname because of its unwary nature. It isn’t afraid of humans. The Franklin’s grouse’s name was the spruce grouse until recently. Its name was changed due to DNA evidence that it and the spruce grouse were in fact the same and were not two subspecies.
The Franklin’s grouse is found in Washington state but mainly in spruce, fir and successional lodgepole pine forests at high elevations. Here on the Peninsula and in Pacific County we see sooty and ruffed grouse all year round. However, I think it is interesting and worth looking for in case you travel to the higher elevations of the state, where, if you are birding you are quite likely to see it.
Grouse along with pheasant, turkeys, partridges, and quail are called upland game birds because of their popularity with hunters. According to Dr. Wayne Lynch (2001, and conversation 2021) the Franklin’s grouse is not that popular as a game bird because it tastes terrible! It feeds on buds and mainly pine needles. Pine needles contain turpin, so the bird tends to taste like turpentine! At 17 inches it is the same size as the roughed grouse, but smaller than the sooty grouse which is about 20 inches in length. In general, the Franklin’s is plump and chicken like. Its wings are rounded and broad. The male is striking. It sports a pattern of gray, black and white. Its most distinctive marking is a dark black throat that extends down the breast. During courtship it displays bright red combs. The female Franklin’s is less dramatic in colour with its mostly brown, tannish and grayish mottles on the upper side. She is dressed in excellent camouflage overall.
According to Dr. Lynch, in his book about life in the boreal forest (2001), male Franklin’s and ruffed grouse are deadbeat dads! They leave the hen to not only incubate the eggs, but also to raise their chicks. Males will mate with most of the females they can entice into their territory through their flamboyant displays.
This was my first look at the Franklin’s grouse up close and personal. I was able to be within six inches of the birds as they fed on needles on the trail and others feeding on grit on roadside edges. I felt privileged to be so close to this beautiful, tame bird. It was an awesome experience. I understood why it is called the fool hen, but I couldn’t but help thinking that the seventeen birds I saw that day in various situations were just being friendly and welcoming, not foolish. Happy birding!
