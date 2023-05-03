The swallows were late this year. We all noticed and waited with bated breath for their return.
Sydney Stevens wrote about the return of the barn and cliff swallows on her blog on April 28. I made a note in our yard journal on April 27, which was the first day of their appearance here, along with four tree swallows and a few violet-greens. Like for many others the return marked an exciting day. A few years ago, Sydney granted me permission to bring the Science Academy students, cameras in hand, across the road from the Oysterville School House to see and enjoy the barn swallows, observe their beautifully renovated mud nests, and watch them feed their young. Some, of course were still awaiting the hatching of their eggs. It may have been their second nesting!
This excursion also allowed the students to look for the cliff swallows, most of whom had arrived from Capistrano, as Sydney wrote in her blog. They came to nest under the eaves of the Oysterville Church. There will be many mud nests side by side. The cliff swallow is a colonial nester.
The cliff swallow is easily recognized by the white headlight on its forehead. Unlike the barn swallow which has a beautifully forked tail, its tail appears to be squared. In addition, the cliff swallow sports a pale collar to top off its steely blue upperparts. Its rump can be orange, rusty or buff in color. It is the only swallow with white spots on its tail. It wears blue-black upper parts, has a rufous colored forehead and is mainly buffy on its underside.
The swallows should fare well this season. The weather is warm enough to bring out the insects, which they depend upon to feed their young. The colder weather that has been experienced this year, and for longer than usual, has no doubt played a part in the lateness of their arrival here on the peninsula. The tree swallows were later than usual this year at Tarlatt, too. This past week has been the first real sign of interest I’ve seen in the nesting boxes on 85th and 95th. This past weekend I noticed the tree swallows busily going in and out of the boxes with nesting material or at least a pair sitting on the lid of the box to lay claim to it. It seemed like nesting behavior in earnest. Previously, there would be swallows swooping over the wetland and checking the nesting boxes, but no real effort was made to go in and out of them. The next day, the swallows were nowhere to be seen. A few days later, tree swallows would be dipsy doodling all over the fields and wetlands grabbing insects on the wing. Here in the yard, the tree swallows began nesting activity this past week, but so far it is limited to one half of the pairs sitting on the lid of a nesting box, while the other peers inside at the entrance!
I am still looking for the purple martins’ return. They had not returned to the nesting boxes in the Ilwaco harbor as of yesterday, the 30th of April. They aren’t very late though. The 30th is the date I have generally observed them for the first time each of the last four springs. I await these purplish-black beauties and their gurgling call as they soar over the harbor to snatch a meal on the fly.
The waiting game for all but the purple martins’ return is over. We can now sit back and enjoy the returnees. Thank you, Sydney, for allowing me to bring the Science Academy students to your home. It was an honor for them and for me to be able see these beautiful birds up close and to witness their behavior. To do so, is always exhilarating, informative and most interesting! Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.
