The swallows were late this year. We all noticed and waited with bated breath for their return.

Sydney Stevens wrote about the return of the barn and cliff swallows on her blog on April 28. I made a note in our yard journal on April 27, which was the first day of their appearance here, along with four tree swallows and a few violet-greens. Like for many others the return marked an exciting day. A few years ago, Sydney granted me permission to bring the Science Academy students, cameras in hand, across the road from the Oysterville School House to see and enjoy the barn swallows, observe their beautifully renovated mud nests, and watch them feed their young. Some, of course were still awaiting the hatching of their eggs. It may have been their second nesting!

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.

