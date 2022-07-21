I have been thinking of the Audubon winter raptor survey lately. It isn’t far off. It will begin in November and be done once a month until March. The survey on the peninsula provides information as to how well the Long Beach Peninsula supports raptors during the winter months. To this end, this is a great time to review the world of some of our raptors.

As Dr. David Bird, a well-known ornithologist, said in 2019, this group of birds of prey is a “varied group and a common description does not apply to all of them."

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

