The Cooper’s hawk is a secretive, woodland hawk that is about the size of a crow. It captures birds such as robins, blackbirds and Eurasian collared-doves, but it will also eat chipmunks and small squirrels. It can maneuver at high speeds through dense vegetation to capture a tasty meal. It enjoys small birds such as sparrow and warblers. It catches prey on the wing or snatch it from its perch. The Cooper’s also visits feeders in search of prey.
The red-tailed hawk catches live prey, but it will also feed on carrion. It forages in open areas where it likes to sit on a high perch so it can watch for prey. It feeds on mice, voles, birds, rats among other things. Here it is feasting on a gull that may have been carrion or a bird that it swooped down upon and grabbed from a lofty perch along the edge of Willapa Bay.
The Osprey is also known as a ‘“fish hawk” or a "fish eagle” because they feed almost exclusively on live fish and are the only north American bird of prey to do so. it will dive up to 3 feet in water to snatch a fish.
Bald eagles are scavengers, but they love to steal food from other birds such as the osprey. They favor carrion, especially fish, but will also dine on other things such as reptiles, birds and mammals. A mature eagle is easily identified by its white head and tail.
Smaller raptors, such as this sharp-shinned hawk, have sharp, hooked beaks for ripping and tearing their prey. Like other birds of prey they also have strong feet with sharp, hooked claws for grasping prey.
DOUG SWANSON
MADELINE KALBACH
This dark brown bird is a female northern harrier. She is larger than the blue-gray male. Its best identification features are its owl-like face, white rump, V-shaped wings and tilting flight.
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
I have been thinking of the Audubon winter raptor survey lately. It isn’t far off. It will begin in November and be done once a month until March. The survey on the peninsula provides information as to how well the Long Beach Peninsula supports raptors during the winter months. To this end, this is a great time to review the world of some of our raptors.
As Dr. David Bird, a well-known ornithologist, said in 2019, this group of birds of prey is a “varied group and a common description does not apply to all of them."
Hawks, eagles, vultures and their relatives include bald eagle, osprey, northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, and rough-legged hawk all of which we can see on the Long Beach Peninsula either in season or all year round.
Here are a few photos and interesting facts to enrich your sightings of these highly skilled hunters.
