Most of us can recognize gulls but identifying the various species can sometimes be a challenge even for the most experienced birder.

Some gulls take a few years to mature making sub-adults not always easy to identify. In addition, there are some gulls that interbreed such as the western and the glaucous-winged gull. Those of us who live on the Long Beach Peninsula are lucky enough to be able see a relatively large number of different gulls. To date, 12 different species have been confirmed for the peninsula. The rarest of the gull species that frequent our ocean beaches include the herring gull, Sabine’s gull and the glaucous gull. The black-legged kittiwake is rare in the summer but uncommon in the other three seasons. Our most common gulls are the short-billed, ring-billed, western, and glaucous-winged.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

