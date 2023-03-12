“Konk-a-ree, konk-a-ree” is the sound I associate with a blackbird you should soon be seeing in yards, at feeders, in marshes, and in other wetland areas. Male red-winged blackbirds will soon be on hand to claim territory. As they defend their territories they will puff up and spread their wings showing off their red and yellow epaulettes.

Red-wing males are polygynous, which means that males mate with several females. Scientists indicate that mating with ten or more females is not unusual. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that “typically five or more females cluster their nests together in the chosen male’s territory” (2017). These males will be the healthiest birds. They will also be the best competitors for the available resources. As expected, the healthiest red-wing males are the ones that will attract more female mates compared to those with poorer qualities.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.