Mornings on the beach as the tide rolls out are glorious. There are so many morning glories out and about foraging and or resting.

Morning glories are the wildlife of our ocean beaches, and for me they seem to glow in the sunshine and even as the soft white fog on some mornings lifts it way out to sea. They are both spring and fall migrants with their peak numbers occurring from July through October. Hundreds have been gathering recently. Large numbers have been foraging at the water’s edge, while hundreds have been hunkered down in the soft warm sand near the dunes.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

