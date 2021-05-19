Shorebirds are among the most challenging birds to identify. As the name shorebird suggests, most members of these species are found near water especially in the shallow areas near shore and on mud flats. Some species are also found in grassy fields. Many species of shorebirds are just passing through our area on their spring and fall migrations. The Long Beach Peninsula, especially Leadbetter Point and the ocean beaches, is a favorite stopping place for shorebirds on migration. They stop with us to rest and fatten up for the next leg of their journey.
My way of looking at our largest shorebirds to distinguish them from the peeps and medium sized shorebirds is to dub them the “big boys.” These larger shorebirds are about the size of a crow (15 inches to 24 inches), generally have long legs and long bills. Some have distinctive bill shapes. The “big boys” include the marbled godwit, Hudsonian godwit and bar-tailed godwit, whimbrel, willet, black oystercatcher, and the long-billed curlew. These large shorebirds are among the easiest of the shorebirds to identify because as Stokes and Stokes (2001) suggest, each has something very distinctive about it. The next few birding articles will focus on the “big boys” beginning with the largest of them — namely the long-billed curlew.
As you might guess, the long-billed curlew gets its name from its distinctive, extremely long downward curved bill. It is a large-bodied bird with a longish neck and long blue-gray legs. It is almost two feet in length and has a wingspan of almost 3 feet. Its upper body is barred and somewhat streaked. Its breast and belly are cinnamon in color. In flight it shows long slender pointed wings with cinnamon underwings, a dark elbow patch and dark outer wing tips.
A few days ago, they were beginning to come through on migration here on the Prairies. However, not all leave. Some will stay on and nest. Most of the curlews we see in our area of the Pacific Northwest are usually found during spring and fall migration. The long-billed curlews I saw were resting and feeding in grassy fields or in farmer’s wheat fields adorned with last year’s golden wheat stubble. They were quite skittish and took off if I ventured too close, but the car provided a perfect blind and allowed me to take a few photos. The curlew’s main activity was feeding. Their long downcurved bill is highly specialized. It is perfect for probing and picking in either grassy fields or mud for deeply burrowed crustaceans. It was a real treat to watch them in action.
The long-billed curlew is considered occasional on the Long Beach Peninsula which means it is seen several times a year. In Pacific County, overall, it is always seen annually but is not easy to find. This curlew is a beauty. Its agility, despite its size, and its long downward curved bill will delight you. Look for long-billed curlews in grassy fields, mudflats, shallow wetlands, and agricultural fields! Prepare to be amazed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.