The spring arrival of the wood warblers is the highlight for many birders. It certainly is for me! These tiny songsters are diverse but in general share similar shapes, are all small and have long, thin bills they use for snatching insects. They are all colorful and magical looking.

The field checklist of birds for the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and the Long Beach Peninsula indicates that we can see at least seven different warbles for sure, four rarities which means they are seen every two to five years. In addition, there are two species, the blue-winged warbler and the blackburnian warbler for which there are five records or less. Thus, they are considered accidentals.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.