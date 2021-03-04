Have you ever experienced he frustration of seeing only part of a bird and then not knowing what you saw for sure? A discussion regarding what one saw can go on forever it seems as one tries to figure out its ID. Sometimes we just get a glimpse of a wing or a tail. Often the characteristics are such that we can say, for sure, what we saw. For example, we can be pretty sure that small gray bird with the white outer tail feathers is a dark-eyed junco or that the raptor perched in a tree with only its tail visible is a red-tailed hawk even if all you can see is a reddish tail.
Important ID features include beaks, tails, color, throat patches, eye lines, etc. Ducks that dabble when feeding submerge their heads and most of their body in the water with only a butt clearly visible. Dabblers are freshwater ducks that typically feed in shallow water by dabbling and upending in order to graze on vegetation, aquatic plants, insects and larvae. If all we see is a butt when looking at freshwater ducks, if we can picture specific information about “duck butts” we can identify them more easily and correctly. Examples of dabblers include mallards, teal, shovelers, pintails and wigeon. In any case, it is fun to try for an ID with only the butt to look at!
A butt with a curly tail is most likely a male mallard. I don’t think any other species of duck has a curly tail. The curly, upturned, black central upper tail coverts are even visible when a male Mallard flies.
The northern pintail is also a dabbler. Both the male and female have long pointed tails. It will be the most notable characteristic you will see when the duck is dabbling for snacks. The female’s rear end is not as long and pointed as the male’s, but it is more distinctly pointed compared to the tail of other female ducks. The long central tail feathers and the black rear end of the male are distinctive even from a distance. Both the male and female have a sleek, elegant look about them even when dabbling with their butts in the air!
The American wigeon is also a dabbler. One of its distinctive features is longish central tail feathers. In general, its rear end resembles that of a pintail but is much shorter. It is fronted by a white patch. Another characteristic to look for is the position of its legs.
The American wigeon’s legs are located in the center of its body.
The American gadwall is a dabbler too. Its butt is black, fronted with white. Overall, the gadwall male is grey which makes its black butt all the more striking when it tips up. Its plainness makes it easy to identify whether it is swimming or dabbling.
It is not only fun to try for an ID based on a duck’s butt it is also fun to photograph them. In the end, no pun intended, they will eventually stop upending and come up for air. Have another look! Were you correct with your butt ID? Ducks are among our earliest spring migrants, so you will soon have plenty of opportunities to practice butt identification. Happy Birding!
