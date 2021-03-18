The best thing about spring is the feeling of renewal, joy and hope. The rhododendrons begin to bloom, daffodils show off their bright yellow blooms, and the birds begin to sing together, like a choir, entertaining us with their lovely, loud but lilting dawn chorus. Robins, Swainson’s thrush, song sparrows, varied thrush and the western tanager are among the many songsters of spring.
Thank you to those of you who have kept me informed of spring’s progress. I heard from Shelley who has been hosting Lady Junco for a few years now. I have included a photo that bears witness to the fact that the Hosta Hotel will soon be taking reservations. I wonder whether Lady Junco will return for a third vacation in this idyllic spot.
Speaking of the dawn chorus, the red-winged blackbirds' “konk-a-ree, konk-a-ree” is now ringing out from many Peninsula wetlands. Tree swallows are back and can be seen inspecting the nesting boxes at Tarlatt of the refuge’s South Bay Unit that are located on 85th and 95th Streets. If one looks carefully, there might even be a violet-green swallow or two taking a look as well. This is a good time to visit the new trail at Tarlatt and as well take a walk to the observation blind. The birds are out in full force, including the Pacific wren, white-crowned sparrow, ring-necked ducks, Steller’s jay, northern flicker, mallards, cackling geese and Canadas. Mallards and Canada geese are patrolling the waterways of the Peninsula looking for the perfect nesting place. Last year, they successfully nested on the bank in the grassy, weedy edge of the canal in Surfside. Maybe they are thinking of nesting here again. Time will tell!
The house finch is one of the most familiar feeder birds of the Northwest. Their rich, musical mixture of chirping whistles currently fills the air. Their song is loud and ends with a trill of more very loud notes. They can be found in a wide variety of habitats, including woodland areas, brushy habitat, parks, and residential areas.
Another species to listen for is the woodpeckers. They are already “knocking on wood” in an effort to attract a female and dueling it out with other males. I have known northern flickers to also hammer away on a metal chimney or the metal eaves of a building. Anything goes if it is thought that it will impress or attract a potential mate! Their sounds of spring are loud and can be heard from a far. They bring joy to my heart.
Listen for the dawn chorus. It begins early so you may have to get up before the crack of dawn to catch one of the best musical performances you will ever hear. And stay tuned for more news on Lady Junco’s adventures at the Hosta Hotel. Renewal, hope and joy are in the air! Stop, look and listen and let the birds do the rest! Happy birding!
