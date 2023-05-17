The American avocet, pictured, and the black-necked stilt share the same food types. The avocet tends to feed in deeper water than the stilt. Thus, lessening the competition between them. Madeline Kalbach
This is the subspecies of Canada goose that nests on the prairies is the giant Canada.
The American white pelican is a large waterbird with a wing span of almost 10 feet.
A juvenile black-necked stilt is searching for a snack. Black-necked stilits tend to feed in shallow water.
The Franklin’s gull is the only prairie gull with a black head.
The sandhill crane used to nest in the prairies, but now it just passes through during spring and fall migration.
The Forester’s tern is uncommon on the prairies. It is usually seen around marshes and sloughs.
The western meadowlark is a bird of the prairie grasslands.In the warmer states it is a paermanent resdient. In the colder northern states it is a summer resident.
The blue jay is a permanent resdient in the prairies.
The spotted towhee is a nesting species on the prairies. It winters in the southwester United States.
North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, along with the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, make up the Great Plains.
Most people think of the prairies as grassland alone, but the prairie grasslands are made up of many different habitats besides the grass. Wetlands (sloughs and marshes, rivers, alkaline lakes), dunes, badlands of sandstone wooded river valleys and coulees combine to make up the prairie grasslands.
