An angler poses with an 18-pound Chinook salmon caught this August. Chinook retention has reopened on the Lower Columbia.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

ILWACO — The Lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam is open for additional areas for recreational salmon fishing as of Oct. 1, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced.

The lower river closed to recreational fishing in early September to protect lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook salmon, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Portions of the lower river reopened in mid-September for coho and Chinook fishing.

