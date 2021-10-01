Mid-December to the first week in January is always an exciting time for birders. Christmas bird counts are being held all over the world during this time. It is one of the largest citizen science projects that I know of. It is administered by the National Audubon society in the western hemisphere. Willapa Hills Audubon Society is our specific sponsor. Our Christmas bird count has been part and parcel of this annual worldwide event since 1979, but no longer. Canceled is the word for this year.
The reason being that there are not enough people willing to go out to count the birds on the Peninsula. Covid-19 changed everything so that last year, 2020, saw the number of counters dwindle considerably and this year even more so to the point that it has been canceled. Birding is one thing we can each do in isolation or with our family. I was hoping that all the count sections could be covered this year. All it would take to pull it off would be to have at least one birder volunteer to drive one of the sections on Saturday, Dec. 18, count and report the data to the compiler or coordinator or to eBird.
The Leadbetter Circle consists of eight sections. The circle itself is 15 miles in diameter. Volunteer birders bird their section counting every bird they see or hear during the day from dawn until dusk. The data collected provides important information not only specific species seen, but also an indication of the total number of birds in the circle that day. For me it is an important day in the life of birds as well as in the life of birders. Remember the story of the canary in the coal mine? The information collected tells us a lot about the state of our environment. It also tells us a lot about how well the bird populations are doing and indicates which ones need protection or help in some way. It can also lead to information how we and the rest of the human population can help them. In a way they are our beacon of hope, especially in this time of a pandemic. The birds are worth it!
The point of the Christmas Bird Count for us living here on the Long Beach Peninsula is to assess population trends and the distribution of birds on the Peninsula and its environs. Birds that come to feeders are an important part of this. Feeder watchers can make an important contribution to the Christmas Bird Count. This would be an excellent contribution to this very important citizen science data collection on the status of birds in our area, particularly since the Leadbetter Circle sections side of things has been canceled.
“Hope springs eternal” so the saying goes. I am hoping that some of us will become volunteer birders for the Leadbetter Circle Christmas Bird Count either as a feeder watcher or a section counter. Suzy Whittey has been our organizer for this event for many years, and Robert Sudar of the Willapa Hills Audubon society has been our compiler. Our participation will help to ensure the best bird count possible and avoid the cancellation of the event. It isn’t too late! This is for us and the birds! Please consider volunteering for this important event.
Please let me through the Chinook Observer (in care of editor@chinookobserver.com) know if you are interested. Please provide your name, email address and indicate whether you would like to be a feeder watcher or a counter. I will pass the information on. Happy birding!
