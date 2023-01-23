The brambling, a rare visitor from Eurasia, is still foraging at Cape D with a large flock of dark-eyed juncos, Townsend’s warblers, chickadees, and kinglets. It has been seen in various spots but mainly seems to hang out in the yurt area. Some days, birders report it flitting through the conifers, while others on different days when the wind is quieter report seeing it on the ground foraging with its companions. It is harder to spot when the large flock of birds flits furiously from conifer to conifer. While the presence of this special bird is still attracting birders from a far and across the state, it isn’t the only reason to visit to Cape D.

A stroll through the campgrounds, especially in the B loop area can be very rewarding. Tack on a look at the confluence area and you can see many species of birds. Yesterday, I was lucky enough to see fourteen species. Thrushes abound right now. The American robin, varied thrush and hermit thrush are sights to behold. Their foraging behavior is worth watching. In addition, they often stay still long enough or show an interesting action pose. Either can be a perfect photo opportunity.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

