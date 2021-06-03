LONG BEACH — A federal agency is moving toward limits on ocean fishing for Chinook salmon when necessary to ensure there are enough to support 75 endangered local Southern Resident killer whales, also known as orcas.
Only in about the past decade did it become understood that Puget Sound’s famous K and L orca pods often spend much of the late winter and spring ranging as far south as San Francisco in search of Chinook and other prey. The J pod generally stays in Washington’s inland waters or ranges north into British Columbia.
“Research has found that the Southern Residents favor Chinook salmon as prey. When fewer Chinook are available, the whales diversify their diets with other salmon, steelhead, and groundfish such as halibut. However, Chinook salmon are more energy rich and Southern Residents can meet their caloric needs more efficiently by consuming Chinook salmon,” NOAA Fisheries said June 2 in an online article: tinyurl.com/NOAA-Orca-Article.
NOAA Fisheries said a Pacific Fishery Management Council recommendation to reduce impacts from fishing off the West Coast would be implemented if salmon numbers fall too low to provide enough prey for local orcas. These limits would include:
• Reduce fishing quotas from Cape Falcon, Oregon to the U.S.-Canada border
• Close areas off the Columbia River and Grays Harbor to all but tribal treaty fishing until June 15
• Delay the ocean commercial troll fishery between Cape Falcon and the California/Oregon border until April 1
• Close areas off the Klamath River and Monterey Bay in California to recreational and commercial Chinook salmon fishing from Oct. 1 to March 31
• The Council also plans to reconsider established conservation objectives for Sacramento and Klamath River fall-run Chinook salmon. “Both populations contribute substantially to West Coast salmon fisheries. That could eventually lead to higher goals for salmon returns that could benefit the endangered Southern Residents and the fishing fleet,” NOAA said.
Process followed
The PFMC created a workgroup of representatives from West Coast states, tribes and NOAA Fisheries to consider the proposed restrictions. Late last year PFMC adopted the workgroup’s suggestions.
“The workgroup recommended that level be set as the average of the seven lowest years of forecast salmon abundance off the northern Oregon and Washington coasts,” NOAA said. “This average is currently estimated at 966,000. Chinook numbers have remained above that level in recent years; 2007 was the last year when forecasts would have fallen below the threshold.”
PFMC has now officially sent the recommendation to NOAA Fisheries, which is taking public comments through Aug. 2. The changes are referred to as “Amendment 21 to the Pacific Coast Salmon Fishery Management Plan.”
Following the public comment period, NOAA Fisheries must decide within 30 days whether to approve the threshold for salmon abundance and accompanying fishery restrictions.
Follow this link if you want to comment: tinyurl.com/NOAA-Orca-Comment-Link.
Other actions going on
Besides potentially fishing limits, other actions are being taken to aid orcas with in their defined critical habitat, which includes the ocean around the Columbia’s entrance.
“Federal funding for implementing the Pacific Salmon Treaty, and state funding provided by the Washington State Legislature, has supported increased production of hatchery Chinook salmon smolts in Washington and Oregon to increase prey availability for the whales,” NOAA said. “The funding for Pacific Salmon Treaty implementation has also supported nearly $21 million in habitat protection and restoration projects targeting critical Chinook salmon populations in Puget Sound.”
Additional investments in habitat restoration through state, tribal and federal partnerships continue to be supported by the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, NOAA said. In addition, agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have taken steps to improve fish passage and survival at projects around Puget Sound such as Mud Mountain Dam east of Tacoma. Last year NOAA Fisheries helped fund the removal of a diversion dam that blocked salmon from spawning in the upper reaches of the Middle Fork of the Nooksack River near Bellingham. The Nooksack project was a top priority for restoring threatened Puget Sound Chinook salmon. They are a key Chinook stock that is particularly important in providing prey for the Southern Resident killer whales, NOAA said.
