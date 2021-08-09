The cave at Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park was among the most popular early-morning destinations for curious explorers, many equipped with cameras and cell phones to document the dramatic sea-level changes on the coast.
PACIFIC COUNTY — Some of the lowest tides of the year occurred during the last week of July, revealing sites usually submerged under several feet of seawater and drawing curious explorers to the coast.
The peak low tides occurred Friday, July 23 with a -1. negative tide at 6:54 a.m. followed by a -1.7 minus tide Saturday morning.
The spectacle only lasted about two hours, as the tide change began to re-cover what had been revealed by the retreating waves.
The next series of significant minus tides will occur Saturday, Aug. 21 (-1.4, 6:38 a.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 22 (-1.4, 7:20 a.m.). There are -1.2 tides on either sides of those dates.
