OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Feb. 2 the first meeting of its 12-member Ad-hoc Coastal Steelhead Advisory Group. This group will help inform the development of a long-term management strategy for coastal steelhead as required by the Washington Legislature in the 2021-23 budget, according to a WDFW press release.
The proviso will outline WDFW’s approach to managing steelhead fisheries for each river system of Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and coastal Olympic Peninsula. WDFW will submit that plan to the Legislature by the end of 2022.
“Representing a cross-section of coastal steelhead guides, research scientists, sport anglers, business owners, environmentalists, and others who are committed to coastal steelhead recovery, this advisory group is a critical part of the department’s work to help protect steelhead all along the coast,” said Kelly Cunningham, director of WDFW’s Fish Program. “We’re looking forward to kicking off our work together and the added opportunities for public feedback that this long-term management planning process will provide.”
The virtual advisory group meeting (tinyurl.com/WA-Steelhead-Zoom), scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, will include discussion of the proviso, a briefing on the advisory group process, and the status of steelhead in coastal watersheds. While meetings will focus on member discussion, meeting agendas will include time for public comment. See details at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/csag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.