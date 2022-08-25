Soldier fly larvae

Don't be grossed out: soldier fly larvae help break down compost.

 OSU/Photo by Jessica Green

CORVALLIS — Most people shudder when they see maggots in their bin composter or compost pile. They may be startling in their appearance and movement, but they won’t hurt you or the compost. In fact, they play a role in breaking down plant and animal tissues.

Often, these maggots are the larval life stage of compost-dwelling soldier flies, according to Linda Brewer, Oregon State University Extension Service soil scientist. This European insect (Hermetia illucens) is found everywhere in North America. They are especially common where flies access wet, rotting food sources or garbage.

