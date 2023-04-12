Earth day flyer 2.JPG

Peninsula bird experts Madeline Kalbach and Susan Stauffer will be on hand at the Earth Day Fair to educate about local species and answer questions.

The Long Beach Peninsula will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 with an event featuring music from the Oyster Crackers.

The event runs from 2 p.m,. to 4 p.m. and is geared toward children and families, noted musician and organizer Bette Lu Krause.

