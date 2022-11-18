Other seabirds that we see sometimes, but not always off the Long Beach Peninsula beaches, include the alcids.

Alcids include murres, guillemots, murrelets, auklets, and puffins. Our list of possibilities includes the common murre, pigeon guillemot, marbled murrelet, ancient murrelet, rhinoceros auklet and the tufted puffin. Of these, the most likely is the common murre and the pigeon guillemot. Our field checklist indicates that there are nesting records for the pigeon guillemot and marbled murrelet. These alcids tend to winter along the West Coast south to northern or southern California and out to sea as in the case of the guillemot.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.