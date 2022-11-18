Other seabirds that we see sometimes, but not always off the Long Beach Peninsula beaches, include the alcids.
Alcids include murres, guillemots, murrelets, auklets, and puffins. Our list of possibilities includes the common murre, pigeon guillemot, marbled murrelet, ancient murrelet, rhinoceros auklet and the tufted puffin. Of these, the most likely is the common murre and the pigeon guillemot. Our field checklist indicates that there are nesting records for the pigeon guillemot and marbled murrelet. These alcids tend to winter along the West Coast south to northern or southern California and out to sea as in the case of the guillemot.
Pigeon guillemot
Pigeon guillemots prefer rocky coasts for nesting but winter far offshore. They can usually be seen from Waikiki Beach feeding and resting below the rocks of the lighthouse. A scope is helpful in locating them. They are small black birds the size of a pigeon with large white wing patches. Their feet and bill are a brilliant red. They are common in spring and summer, uncommon in the fall and very rare in the winter.
The marbled murrelet is another story. Even though there are nesting records for the peninsula and environs, they are rarely seen. I, for one, have never been able to observe this species here. They are endangered due to the loss of habitat due to the logging of old growth forests where they prefer to nest. Some scientists believe their endangered status may also be due to a decline in their main food source, which is fish and aquatic animals. The marbled murrelet is rated as uncommon in spring and summer. To my knowledge there are no records of observations for fall and winter. There are still some old-growth forests in our area. Long Island is one area worth birding for this species.
Common murre
The common murre is a possibility in all seasons. It is most common in summer and fall. It, too, prefers rocky coastlines. They will come closest to shore along our ocean beaches and off the north jetty, Cape D, and North Head. Murres have been reported at every beach approach on the Peninsula. This species has been reported since 1971 and continues to be seen in 2022. Some sightings in the last century give counts of thousands at one time. Murres tend to be victims of pollution and oil spills so as result there are occasional die-offs of this species, so we also find them washed up on our beaches.
Rhinoceros auklet
One of the most beautiful seabirds, I think, is the pigeon-sized rhinoceros auklet. A characteristic short upright horn protrudes from the orange bill of breeding adults. They also sport two white drooping plumes on their face white plumes over their eyes (Audubon, 2021). Auklets fly close to the water and continually flap their wings rather than gliding. It is uncommon in our area during the summer and fall. To date there aren’t any recorded observations for spring or winter. It winters out to sea down the West Coast to California. Thus, it could be a possible sighting.
Cassin’s auklet
I saw my first Cassin’s auklet in the Ilwaco harbor in 2013. In the fall of 2014, tens of thousands of Cassin’s auklets turned up dead along the coast. The data collected from this event by citizen scientists gave researchers the information needed to answer what killed the seabirds. It was determined that “they died of starvation brought on by shifts in ocean conditions linked to a changing climate” (Michelle Ma, UW News, 2018) Such a catastrophic event is rare, according to University of Washington Professor Julia Parrish. She also said, “When we see these mass mortality events, that’s the ecosystem saying, in big neon letters, that something is wrong.” She goes on to say that the research findings are “definitive proof of the impacts of a warming world” (2018). In essence, the research concluded that the cause of starvation was because their main source of food was dwindling, which forced the auklets to eat less nutritious food or as she called it, “junk food” (Parrish, 2018).
Cassin’s auklets are small, robin-sized, stocky seabirds. They are well known for their ability to fly underwater in search of aquatic zooplankton (krill and copepods). This species is listed as near threatened. We are unlikely to see it in the spring and winter and rarely in summer and fall. However, it is still a possibility to see this rarity. At least it was in 2013!
Tufted puffin
The tufted puffin is a favorite of birders. It nests on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach. It is not a nesting species in our area and is rarely seen but has been reported from time to time offshore. The best locations appear to be the North Jetty, the Long Beach shoreline, and the shoreline near the Oysterville approach.
Bird cruiseLast week, I went on a pelagic cruise out of Ilwaco on the Maiden Heaven. Captain Larry of SkyWater Tours took Susan Stauffer and I out to sea in the hopes of seeing a few of our rarer seabirds.
By the time we got out to sea beyond the North Jetty the swells were very high and there were few birds. It was impossible to hold the camera and large lens steady. However, flight shots were somewhat more successful.
Captain Larry brought the boat into calmer waters where we saw and photographed over 15 species. We observed western grebes, various species of gulls — which are also seabirds — a common merganser, eight common loons, and a flock of over 60 surf scoters. Some of the 12 bald eagles we observed were soaring together in pairs, while others were sitting side-by-side on pilings. One eagle was observed picking up nesting material.
While we didn’t see any rarities, the trip was exhilarating. The sun was shining. The wildlife was interesting and exciting. Better yet, we got photos! We will make this trip again. You never know, we might see a few rarities.
Seabirds like those mentioned last week and this week are among the exciting possibilities we can see from our shorelines or from a seagoing yacht. Most are rarely seen. If sightings are reported, I will mention them just in case you are interested in trying for a look see!
Happy birding!
