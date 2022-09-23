Local boys enjoyed the youth pheasant opener in the Chinook Valley earlier this month. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife puts this hunt on every year for our local youth, releasing 80 birds, with shooting on Sept. 17 and 18 beginning at 8 a.m. It is a great event for our youth and a beautiful day to be outside. Left to right: Tristan Lanie and Layne Whipple, both of Naselle, and Zec Tayor and Oscar Gustafson, both Chinook boys. For more information about pheasant hunting, see wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/upland-birds/pheasant
Johanna Gustafson photo
Pheasants, mostly seen in Chinook Valley where they have been planted for years by WDFW, enjoy a profusion of sweet ripe blackberries in the fall.
JANE WINCKLER WEBB
Pheasants aren’t dumb — a photographer noticed this one in late August “checking out their spots to stay while hunters are around.”
JANE WINCKLER WEBB
Ring-necked pheasants are a possibility for peninsula bird spotters. Though more common around Chinook, they might be seen in fields and grassy areas.
CHINOOK — The fall hunting season has started for a colorful game bird from China that tastes like chicken.
The Western Washington pheasant season officially began with a bang in late September, but the season is primed to continue through November with birds stocked weekly at state-owned game land in Chinook.
As the main salmon season winds down and clammers eagerly await the next dig, this fall ritual is currently unfolding in the fields near Chinook.
Each year tens of thousands of pheasants are released as part of the Western Washington Pheasant Release Program across about two dozen sites, including a state-owned 1,000-acre property in Chinook, part of the bi-county Johns River Wildlife Area.
The purpose of the pheasant program is to provide upland bird-hunting opportunities. Naturally sustained pheasant populations are limited in Western Washington due to cool, wet climate and lack of grain farming, according to WDFW.
But in Pacific County, many of the pheasants live beyond the end of hunting season and have naturalized in the Chinook Valley to some extent. They face stiff predation by coyotes and other species, but the spectacular birds can often be spotted from local roads, casually walking along like hitchhikers in fancy pajamas.
The general Western Washington hunting season lasts from late September to Nov. 30 each year. Hunting is allowed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
A Western Washington pheasant license is required The bag limit is two pheasants of either sex per day.
