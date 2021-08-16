A fish checker from WDFW collects data from salmon caught during a charter fishing trip Saturday, Aug. 14 in Ilwaco. Coded wire tags are used coastwide by various agencies to help assess salmon abundance and catch rates on certain populations.
A fish checker from WDFW collects data from salmon caught during a charter fishing trip Saturday, Aug. 14 in Ilwaco. Coded wire tags are used coastwide by various agencies to help assess salmon abundance and catch rates on certain populations.
ILWACO — Recreational salmon fishing is reaching a climax off the Oregon and Washington coast, with charters reporting some of the hottest angling in recent years.
The salmon fishing has been “fantastic,” according to Coho Charters owner Butch Smith, now in his 47th year in the charter-fishing industry, while reflecting on the ongoing season Monday, Aug. 16. After a somewhat slow start in June, fishing has been exceedingly excellent in recent weeks, with charters routinely returning with limits before lunchtime.
‘Best since 2014’
Each summer, salmon stage off the Oregon and Washington coast, gorging on baitfish to bulk up before beginning their marathon spawning runs in coastal rivers in the fall. Meanwhile, fishermen flock by the thousands to local ports with trucks and trailers lining the lots in Ilwaco and Chinook, primary access points for the famed Buoy 10 fishing grounds near the mouth of the Columbia River.
A 2021 forecast run of 1.5 million returning coho salmon to the Columbia — up from roughly 360,000 in 2020 — generated optimism among fishermen leading into the season. The much-anticipated salmon run translated into solid bookings for local charter offices following covid-related uncertainty last summer. Smith said he has been booked for fishing trips every day since the salmon season opened June 27.
Smith compared this year to the 2014 season, which he considered among the best in recent years.
“The fish were a little late and it threw us off a little (this year), but the Chinook seem better, there’s more being caught than recent years,” Smith said. “2014 was the last real good season, and this year was as good or a little better.”
Season catch totals: For the Columbia River area, a total of 6,057 anglers participated in the salmon fishery during the week of Aug. 2-8, landing 694 Chinook and 6,426 coho, according to the latest figures from WDFW. Through Sunday, Aug. 8, 2,703 Chinook (38% of the area guideline) and 18,792 coho (44% of the area subquota) have been landed.
