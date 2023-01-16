 How to Help Birds – A Friends of Willapa Winter Event

Hannah Buschert and Erik Ostrander are leading a local birding event in early February.

PENINSULA — Join the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge for two free fun and educational events celebrating birds on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

The fun starts Feb. 10 at the Salt Hotel and Pub. At 6:30 p.m. Hannah Buschert and Erik Ostrander will present “How to Help Birds.” Birds face many challenges in their everyday lives and there are simple things we can do to help. Buschert and Ostrander will discuss some of these challenges and offer ideas of how you can help near and far. There will be a cash bar and options for ordering appetizers or dinner at this event at The Salt Hotel and Pub located at 147 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco.

