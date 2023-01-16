PENINSULA — Join the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge for two free fun and educational events celebrating birds on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
The fun starts Feb. 10 at the Salt Hotel and Pub. At 6:30 p.m. Hannah Buschert and Erik Ostrander will present “How to Help Birds.” Birds face many challenges in their everyday lives and there are simple things we can do to help. Buschert and Ostrander will discuss some of these challenges and offer ideas of how you can help near and far. There will be a cash bar and options for ordering appetizers or dinner at this event at The Salt Hotel and Pub located at 147 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco.
Get moving the next morning at Willapa National Wildlife when Buschert and Ostrander lead a bird walk along South Bay Trail from 9 a.m. to noon. Everything from ducks and grebes to chickadees and flickers can be seen from this trail that passes through woodland and ends at an overlook within Willapa Bay. Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead located at the end of 95th street in Long Beach.
Buschert and Ostrander have been birding for 13 years and travel the globe to see birds, meet folks, and explore all there is to see. They share these experiences and what they've learned on their podcast, “Hannah and Erik Go Birding,” to encourage others to get out and appreciate birds. They believe birding is about the places you go, people you meet, and birds you see. When not globetrotting, they are third generation hoteliers in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
