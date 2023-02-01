Pruning

Dormant season is the time to prune fruit trees.

 Photo by Chris Branam

CORVALLIS —  It’s the time of year when fruit trees are on the minds of beginning and experienced backyard enthusiasts. More and more homeowners are adding fruit trees to their landscape and now’s the time to buy, plant, prune and spray.

Whether you have one or several, or plan to plant your first fruit tree, it’s time to give them the attention needed to keep them healthy and bearing fruit. Nurseries have them in stock and can help you make decisions. Best to buy disease-resistant varieties to avoid the pest and disease problems that plague fruit trees.

